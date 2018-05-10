Here’s what happened when a Lynn Burger King asked Wendy’s to prom

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Burger King in Lynn asked a neighboring Wendy’s to prom earlier this week and received a “yes,” though there are some stipulations.

The Boston Street restaurant posted “@Wendys Prom?” on their outdoor sign. Wendys took notice.

Wendy’s agreed to attend prom with the King but made two things clear.

“Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10,” Wendy’s said in a tweet.

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

With great excitement, Burger King sent a follow-up tweet that said: “let’s aim for king and queen of prom.”

.@wendys looking forward to it. let’s aim for king and queen of prom. 🤴👸 pic.twitter.com/KMBktLPLfl — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 9, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)