BOSTON (WHDH) - Some New England states, including Massachusetts, are observing Patriots’ Day on Monday.

The day commemorates the first battles of the American Revolution that were fought nearly 250 years ago.

Below is a list of places that are open and closed on April 18:

Supermarkets: OPEN

Post offices: OPEN

federal offices: OPEN

Schools: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

State offices: CLOSED

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)