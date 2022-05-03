(WHDH) — A new survey has pinpointed what moms actually want for Mother’s Day.

Time2Play asked mothers in all 50 states what they most wanted for their special day because many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world.

Moms in 18 states said they would love a nap, moms in 13 states said they would love a break from cooking, and moms in 10 states said they wanted a day without chores.

In Massachusetts, mothers said they most wanted help with chores.

Here’s what moms in other New England states said they wanted for Mother’s Day:

Maine: A meal I don’t cook

New Hampshire: A meal I don’t cook

Vermont: A nap

Connecticut: A nap

Rhode Island: A nap

