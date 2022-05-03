(WHDH) — A new survey has pinpointed what moms actually want for Mother’s Day.

Time2Play asked mothers in all 50 states what they most wanted for their special day because many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. 

Moms in 18 states said they would love a nap, moms in 13 states said they would love a break from cooking, and moms in 10 states said they wanted a day without chores.

In Massachusetts, mothers said they most wanted help with chores.

Here’s what moms in other New England states said they wanted for Mother’s Day:

  • Maine: A meal I don’t cook
  • New Hampshire: A meal I don’t cook
  • Vermont: A nap
  • Connecticut: A nap
  • Rhode Island: A nap

For more information on the survey, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox