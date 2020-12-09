Here’s what people in Massachusetts Googled this year as they tried to navigate 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Google on Wednesday shared a list of what people in Massachusetts searched for the most as they attempted to navigate a turbulent 2020 that was up upended by the coronavirus pandemic in March and later dominated by the presidential election.

As Bay Staters sought more information about the deadly pandemic, unsurprisingly, “coronavirus,” “coronavirus symptoms,” and “coronavirus update,” ranked among the top 10 most searched for keywords statewide.

“Election results” was also a trending search as folks eagerly awaited the a winner of a close presidential race in which Former Vice President Joe Biden ultimately defeated President Donald Trump.

Details on the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and “Glee” star Naya Rivera were among the most Googled news stories.

Patriots fans also feverishly typed “Tom Brady” into their Google search bars after learning he had decided to leave New England to become a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other top Google searches included “Bruins” and “Zoom.”

Click here to see what was Googled the most across the country.

