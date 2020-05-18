Here’s when Mass. hair salons, beaches, parks are slated to reopen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hair salons, barbershops, beaches, and parks will start reopening next week under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal,” Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Starting on May 25, the salons and barbershops can open for appointment-only services and they must comply with mandatory safety standards and recommended best practices in social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting. They’ll also have to limit capacity.

Beaches, parks, outdoor athletic complexes, drive-in theaters, outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves, and public installations can also start to reopen but state guidelines must be followed.

Most outdoor activities, such as fishing hunting, and boating can resume as well.

Pet grooming businesses can begin offering appointment-only (curbside drop off and pick up) services.

Car washes have also been given the green light to begin offering “exterior” washes.

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase, depending upon what public health data trends indicate, according to Baker.

In order to reopen, businesses must develop a written “COVID-19 Control Plan” outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state’s Reopening Advisory Board’s full report can be viewed below:

