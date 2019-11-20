Here’s when you should start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey

(WHDH) — Thanksgiving is just eight days away but before you can turn your rock-hard holiday turkey into a delicious meal, you’re going to have to thaw that bird out.

Believe it or not, it can take up to six days to safely thaw out a frozen turkey, depending upon its weight.

The turkey can be thawed in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in a microwave.

For those using a refrigerator, about 24 hours is needed to thaw every five pounds of turkey, according to All Recipes. In cold water, about 30 minutes is needed to thaw every pound of turkey. When it comes to a microwave, it all depends on the model and power settings, but typically an hour on the defrost setting will do the trick.

Here are the average frozen turkey thawing times if using a refrigerator:

10 to 18 pounds: 2 to 3-1/2 days

18 to 22 pounds: 3-1/2 to 4-1/2 days

22 to 24 pounds: 4-1/2 to 5 days

24 to 29 pounds: 5 to 6 days

Here are the average frozen turkey thawing times if using cold water:

10 to 18 pounds: 5 to 9 hours

18 to 22 pounds: 9 to 11 hours

22 to 24 pounds: 11 to 12 hours

24 to 29 pounds: 12 to 15 hours

