BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has been ranked among the “most glamorous” cities in the United States for 2022, according to a new study.

LawnStarter says it determined which cities have the “it” factor by analyzing 35 indicators of exclusivity, such as household wealth, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and Fashion Week participation.

Boston was named the eighth most glamorous city, ranking among the best cities for entertainment (10th), fine dining (6th) and fashion (4th).

The top five most glamourous cities were San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Washington D.C., and Seattle.

Los Angeles checked in at seventh on the list.

