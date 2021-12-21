BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, Boston is giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:

BCYF locations

Paris Street in East Boston

River Street in Hyde Park

Mildred Avenue in Mattapan

Tobin in Mission Hill

Shelburne in Roxbury

BPL branches

Brighton

Copley Square

Codman Square

East Boston

Grove Hall

Mattapan

Roslindale

Roxbury

South Boston

As we enter the holiday season, here’s where Boston residents can get free at-home rapid test kits to stay healthy & protect our loved ones. ⬇️https://t.co/focTdKCdSz pic.twitter.com/ojcOopzwcs — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) December 20, 2021

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)