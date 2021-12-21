BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, Boston is giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:
BCYF locations
- Paris Street in East Boston
- River Street in Hyde Park
- Mildred Avenue in Mattapan
- Tobin in Mission Hill
- Shelburne in Roxbury
BPL branches
- Brighton
- Copley Square
- Codman Square
- East Boston
- Grove Hall
- Mattapan
- Roslindale
- Roxbury
- South Boston
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
