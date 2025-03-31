Prosecutors identified 91 people they could call to testify in Karen Read’s retrial.

Here’s who’s on the Commonwealth’s list of prospective witnesses:

Civilians

Brian Albert

Brian Albert, Jr.

Caitlin Albert

Chris Albert

Colin Albert

Julie Albert

Nicole Albert

Steven Bernstein (Keeper of Record)

Kaitlin Boudreau

Michael Camerano

Katie Camerano

Richard D’Antuono

Jean DeMulis (Keeper of Record)

Brian Higgins

Louis Jutras

Juvenile K.F.

Juvenile P.F.

Aidan Kearney

Sara Levinson

Heather Maxon

Jennifer McCabe

Matthew McCabe

Brigid Meehan (Keeper of Record)

Julie Nagel

Ryan Nagel

Erin O’Keefe

Margaret O’Keefe

Paul O’Keefe

Nathan Read

William Read

Curt Roberts

Kerry Roberts

Steven Scanlon

Laura Sullivan

Marietta Sullivan

Rebecca Trayers

Michael Trotta

Gretchen Voss

Natalie Wiweke-Bershneider

Canton Fire Department

Jason Becker

Anthony Flematti

Matthew Kelly

Katie McLaughlin

Timothy Nuttall

Francis Walsh

Daniel Whitley

Gregory Woodbury

Canton Police Department

(Ret.) Sgt. Paul DiGiampietro

(Ret.) Lt. Paul Gallagher

Sgt. Sean Goode

Lt. Michael Lank

Stephen Mullaney

Chief Helena Rafferty

Lt. Charles Ray

Steven Saraf

(Ret.) Brian Wanless

Needham Police Department

Sgt. Brian Gallerani

Massachusetts State Police

Evan Brent

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik

Sgt. Zachary Clark

Nicholas Guarino

Kevin O’Hara

Joseph Paul

Michael Proctor

Lt. Brian Tully

Forensic laboratory witnesses

Nicholas Bradford – BODE

Tess Chart – BODE

Teri Kun – U.C. Davis

Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Christina Hanley

Maureen Hartnett

Sophie Hryzan

Hannah Knowles

Andre Porto

Ashley Vaillier

Expert witnesses

Shanon Burgess – Aperture, LLC

Coleen Crawford – Norfolk District Attorney’s Office

James Crosby – Canine Aggression Consulting, LLC

Robert Gilman – New England Weather Science

Jessica Hyde – Hexordia LLC

Dr. Garrey Faller – Good Samaritan Hospital

Andrew Klane – Aperture, LLC

Mike Merolli – Aperture, LLC

Dr. Justin Rice – South Shore Hospital

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello – Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Dr. Renee Stonebridge – Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Judson Welcher – Aperture, LLC

Ian Whiffin – Cellebrite

Dr. Aizik Wolf – Miami Neuroscience Center

Counsel for defendant

Alan Jackson

Elizabeth Little

David Yannetti

Karen Read’s defense team also identified a list of 91 people it may call to testify during the retrial.

Here’s who’s on their list of prospective witnesses:

Brian Albert

Caitlin Albert

Christopher Albert

Colin Albert

Julie Albert

Kevin Albert

Nicole Albert

Michael Wagner

Sheryl Waugh

Paul Mackowski

Leslie Bernstein

Rebecca Baizen

Officer Nicholas Barros

Trooper Evan Brent

Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik

Lauri Cahill

Trooper Zachary Clark

Christopher Curran

Kerri Curran

Nicholas Curran

Richard D’Antuono

Officer Kelly Dever

Stephanie Devlin

Trooper David Dicicco

Patrick Haggerty

Maureen Hartnett

Brian Albert, Jr.

Brian Higgins

Louis Jutrus

Trooper Connor Keefe

Matthew Kelly

Karina Kolokithas

Micholas Kolokithas

Teri Kun

Sgt. Michael Lank

Brian Loughran

Heather Maxon

Allison McCabe

Jennifer McCabe

Matthew McCabe

Lance Mello

Ryan Nagel

Steve Nelson

Andre Porto

Hollie Price

Trooper Kathleen Prince

Elizabeth Proctor

Trooper Michael Proctor

Kerry Roberts

Wendell Robery

Steven Ridge

Heriberto Hernandez

Marc Lopilato

Alfredo Lopilato

Angela Malvone

Lt. Brian Tully

Courtney Proctor

Tristan Morris

Jean DeMulis

Mary Souza

Ashley Bell

Mike Rushworth

Matthew Amory

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey

Thomas Beatty

Erin Beatty

Meghan Mariani

Thomas Martin

John O’Keefe, Sr.

Lt. John Fanning

Matthew Kelsch

Thomas Keleher

Annie Cheung

Helena Rafferty

Irini Scordi-Bello

Trooper Jeffrey Kostkowski

Trooper Joseph Paul

Sgt. Paul J. DiGiampietro

Sgt. Paul Gallagher

Chris Van Ee

Richard Green

Daniel Wolfe

Andrew Rentschler

Maggie Gaffney

Derek Ellington

Michael Easter

Matthew Erickson

Matthew DiSogra

Dr. Elizabeth Laposata

Dr. Marie Russell

Garrett Wing

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)