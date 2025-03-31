Prosecutors identified 91 people they could call to testify in Karen Read’s retrial.
Here’s who’s on the Commonwealth’s list of prospective witnesses:
Civilians
Brian Albert
Brian Albert, Jr.
Caitlin Albert
Chris Albert
Colin Albert
Julie Albert
Nicole Albert
Steven Bernstein (Keeper of Record)
Kaitlin Boudreau
Michael Camerano
Katie Camerano
Richard D’Antuono
Jean DeMulis (Keeper of Record)
Brian Higgins
Louis Jutras
Juvenile K.F.
Juvenile P.F.
Aidan Kearney
Sara Levinson
Heather Maxon
Jennifer McCabe
Matthew McCabe
Brigid Meehan (Keeper of Record)
Julie Nagel
Ryan Nagel
Erin O’Keefe
Margaret O’Keefe
Paul O’Keefe
Nathan Read
William Read
Curt Roberts
Kerry Roberts
Steven Scanlon
Laura Sullivan
Marietta Sullivan
Rebecca Trayers
Michael Trotta
Gretchen Voss
Natalie Wiweke-Bershneider
Canton Fire Department
Jason Becker
Anthony Flematti
Matthew Kelly
Katie McLaughlin
Timothy Nuttall
Francis Walsh
Daniel Whitley
Gregory Woodbury
Canton Police Department
(Ret.) Sgt. Paul DiGiampietro
(Ret.) Lt. Paul Gallagher
Sgt. Sean Goode
Lt. Michael Lank
Stephen Mullaney
Chief Helena Rafferty
Lt. Charles Ray
Steven Saraf
(Ret.) Brian Wanless
Needham Police Department
Sgt. Brian Gallerani
Massachusetts State Police
Evan Brent
Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik
Sgt. Zachary Clark
Nicholas Guarino
Kevin O’Hara
Joseph Paul
Michael Proctor
Lt. Brian Tully
Forensic laboratory witnesses
Nicholas Bradford – BODE
Tess Chart – BODE
Teri Kun – U.C. Davis
Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Christina Hanley
Maureen Hartnett
Sophie Hryzan
Hannah Knowles
Andre Porto
Ashley Vaillier
Expert witnesses
Shanon Burgess – Aperture, LLC
Coleen Crawford – Norfolk District Attorney’s Office
James Crosby – Canine Aggression Consulting, LLC
Robert Gilman – New England Weather Science
Jessica Hyde – Hexordia LLC
Dr. Garrey Faller – Good Samaritan Hospital
Andrew Klane – Aperture, LLC
Mike Merolli – Aperture, LLC
Dr. Justin Rice – South Shore Hospital
Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello – Office of Chief Medical Examiner
Dr. Renee Stonebridge – Office of Chief Medical Examiner
Judson Welcher – Aperture, LLC
Ian Whiffin – Cellebrite
Dr. Aizik Wolf – Miami Neuroscience Center
Counsel for defendant
Alan Jackson
Elizabeth Little
David Yannetti
Karen Read’s defense team also identified a list of 91 people it may call to testify during the retrial.
Here’s who’s on their list of prospective witnesses:
Brian Albert
Caitlin Albert
Christopher Albert
Colin Albert
Julie Albert
Kevin Albert
Nicole Albert
Michael Wagner
Sheryl Waugh
Paul Mackowski
Leslie Bernstein
Rebecca Baizen
Officer Nicholas Barros
Trooper Evan Brent
Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik
Lauri Cahill
Trooper Zachary Clark
Christopher Curran
Kerri Curran
Nicholas Curran
Richard D’Antuono
Officer Kelly Dever
Stephanie Devlin
Trooper David Dicicco
Patrick Haggerty
Maureen Hartnett
Brian Albert, Jr.
Brian Higgins
Louis Jutrus
Trooper Connor Keefe
Matthew Kelly
Karina Kolokithas
Micholas Kolokithas
Teri Kun
Sgt. Michael Lank
Brian Loughran
Heather Maxon
Allison McCabe
Jennifer McCabe
Matthew McCabe
Lance Mello
Ryan Nagel
Steve Nelson
Andre Porto
Hollie Price
Trooper Kathleen Prince
Elizabeth Proctor
Trooper Michael Proctor
Kerry Roberts
Wendell Robery
Steven Ridge
Heriberto Hernandez
Marc Lopilato
Alfredo Lopilato
Angela Malvone
Lt. Brian Tully
Courtney Proctor
Tristan Morris
Jean DeMulis
Mary Souza
Ashley Bell
Mike Rushworth
Matthew Amory
Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey
Thomas Beatty
Erin Beatty
Meghan Mariani
Thomas Martin
John O’Keefe, Sr.
Lt. John Fanning
Matthew Kelsch
Thomas Keleher
Annie Cheung
Helena Rafferty
Irini Scordi-Bello
Trooper Jeffrey Kostkowski
Trooper Joseph Paul
Sgt. Paul J. DiGiampietro
Sgt. Paul Gallagher
Chris Van Ee
Richard Green
Daniel Wolfe
Andrew Rentschler
Maggie Gaffney
Derek Ellington
Michael Easter
Matthew Erickson
Matthew DiSogra
Dr. Elizabeth Laposata
Dr. Marie Russell
Garrett Wing
