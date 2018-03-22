Here’s why nor’easter 4 missed us

(WHDH) — A fourth March nor’easter was forecast to drop up to 10 inches of snow on Massachusetts on Wednesday, but the storm steered clear, leaving many people puzzled.

So what happened? 7’s Jeremy Reiner says the storm track set up further south than originally thought due to dry Canadian air that suppressed the system.

The air effectively “chewed up the snow” as it tried to push north, according to Reiner. Additionally, less intense snow led to milder temperatures.

By the time the storm reached New England, its impact was greatly diminished, dropping only light snow.

