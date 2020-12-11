Here’s why you need to water your Christmas tree every day

(WHDH) – Christmas trees bring the spirit of the holidays into your home but unwatered trees spark hundreds of house fires each year.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NFPA) shared a dramatic video, showing a side-by-side comparison of two trees on fire, one of which had been watered and one that is dry.

While the fire in the watered tree does not spread, the dry tree becomes fully engulfed in flames in under 10 seconds, causing major damage.

More than 200 house fires are caused by Christmas trees each year, leading to an average of 6 deaths, 16 injuries, and $14.8 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The NFPA says 40 percent of Christmas tree fires happen because of electrical distribution or lighting equipment, while 25 percent start because of a heat source that is placed too close to a tree.

Experts recommend watering your Christmas tree on a daily basis.

