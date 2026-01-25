WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester was buried in over 18 inches of snow on Monday.

While some started shoveling on Sunday, the snow accumulated quickly overnight.

“When I [started shoveling] this morning, it was worse!” Virginio Cotto said.

Cotto turned 85 on Sunday, and spent his birthday digging out his car.

He’s not alone, other neighbors cleared out their driveways for hours on Monday.

It’s not all hard work, some families broke out the sleds and headed to Green Hill.

“Pushing each other in the snow, as siblings do,” Arielle Slibbert said.

Some even used it as motivation to finish shoveling faster.

“Shoveled the car out. I was like, ‘I gotta get out, no excuses,'” Kevin Hiperspeed said.

