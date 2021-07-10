BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic medalist Aly Raisman on Friday thanked the community for their help in reuniting her with her dog who had gone missing nearly a week ago in Boston.

Raisman says her dog, Mylo, ran away when fireworks went off in Boston’s Seaport District last weekend. The gymnast quickly took to Twitter, asking her followers for help in finding Mylo.

“HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM. Thank you Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog,” the gymnast tweeted on Friday when she was reunited with the missing dog. There had been four possible sightings of the dog in Southie prior to his return.

Raisman added that she will share more soon, but for now she is going to “snuggle with [her] everything.”

HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM 😊😊😊😊 THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog.



Will share more soon… but for now going to snuggle with my everything 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/dHmyCktprt — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 10, 2021

