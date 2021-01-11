Heroic Capitol police officer lured mob of rioters away from Senate chamber

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A lone Capitol police officer is being hailed as a hero after he was caught on video luring a mob of angry Pro-Trump rioters away from an open door to the Senate chamber during Wednesday’s siege.

Officer Eugene Goodman deliberately created a diversion and shoved one of the rioters, pulling their focus away from their intended targets in the chamber.

Goodman could be seen running through the halls of the Capitol and leading the rioters away from the chamber before additional officers confronted the group.

His actions allowed armed officials the additional time that they needed to secure the chamber.

One rioter who was seen chasing Goodman, 41-year-old Doug Jensen, is now facing federal charges.

Calls are now growing to remember Goodman’s name and to honor his actions for likely saving lives.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)