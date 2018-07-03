Heroin trafficking suspect arrested in Revere held on $50K bail

Guns and drugs recovered during a drug operation in Dorchester Monday. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A career criminal was ordered held on $50,000 bail Tuesday following his arraignment on drug charges in Chelsea District Court, an official said.

Sandy Santiago, 32, of Lowell, was charged with trafficking heroin, distributing heroin, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute, and three counts of unlicensed possession of a firearm, according to a spokesman from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Santiago was arrested in Revere Monday following a months-long investigation into heroin trafficking in Suffolk County, state police said. His arrest came after an undercover drug purchase at a fast food restaurant in Revere, according to state police.

Following his arrest, troopers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Sydney Street in Dorchester found three illegal handguns and several bags of suspected heroin and cocaine.

He is expected to face additional charges in Boston.

