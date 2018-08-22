Heroin trafficking suspect arrested in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a Boston man Wednesday after a search yielded more than 600 grams of heroin, police say.
Jose Ramon Moto, 29, faces charges of trafficking Class A drugs after police executed a search warrant and seized heroin and more than $4,000 in cash at about 1:06 p.m. in the area of 389 Dudley St. in Roxbury, according to a post Wednesday on the Boston Police Department’s website.
No further information was available.
