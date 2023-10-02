A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington that left two women seriously wounded, including his mother, appeared in court on Monday.

Investigators say Brent Roman-Finnagan, 22, shot both his mother and her friend, a 55-year-old woman from Haverhill, on Friday, Sept. 29.

Family members of both victims say the two women already had health issues before Friday’s shooting, with relatives telling 7NEWS that the shooter’s mother, 57-year-old Jodi Finnagan, had suffered a stroke and several heart attacks while the other victim, Michelle Broadnax, used a cane to get around.

“I felt like I needed to see him – I felt like I just needed wanted to make eye contact with him,” said Jonathan Hunn, who’s mother Michelle remains in critical condition. “And he wouldn’t make eye contact with me. He’s a coward and it was clear. He deserves what he gets – shooting down two women who could barely walk.”

Prosecutors said Roman-Finnagan did not have a license to carry when he opened fire on the women inside the Lexington home he lived in with his mother.

“The defendant did admit to Massachusetts State Police and Lexington police that he committed the shooting and that he regretted doing so,” prosecutor Whitney Williams told the court.

The suspect’s sister told 7NEWS the family had called police on Roman-Finnagan dozens of times for violent behavior.

“This is something that we predicted and we tried to stop,” said Antwan Ramos.

The defense attorney explained in court that Brent’s behavior was concerning and needed attention.

“He’s been looking for help for the last four years,” attorney George King told the judge on Monday.

But, the victim’s family wants the attention on their loved ones in the hospital, not the one behind bars.

“Right now, my mother’s in critical condition – so it’s about her and my aunt fighting for their lives – that’s the focus,” Hunn said.

Roman-Finnagan was ordered held without bail on Monday, with a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.

A GoFundMe account for Michelle Broadnax can be found here.

