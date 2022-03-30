LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone shot a Lynn man’s dog in the leg last week, forcing veterinarians to amputate.

The man said he was coming home from the park with his golden retriever Teddy when Teddy got off his leash on Forest Hill Avenue and ran off. The man heard a gunshot and then found Teddy with a bullet wound to his leg.

Police took the man and his dog to the vet, where they were able to operate — but Teddy lost his rear leg.

“I feel sad, because I always saw him with his four legs happy, jumping, and now he’s a little slow and sad sometimes,” Teddy’s owner said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Teddy will return to the vet in two weeks to get his stitches removed, and his owner has set up a GoFundMe for help paying the veterinarian bills.

