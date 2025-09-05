FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots will begin the season with one of their best players on the bench.

“It’s hard to miss out on Christian Gonzalez, I mean, he’s a lockdown defender,” said a Patriots fan.

“I mean, he hasn’t trained since July 24, so that’s to be expected, but we’ll be fine. We’ve got some good young corners.”

“I think defense is going to be one of our strong points this year, so obviously Gonzo when he’s back will be great, but we’ll be fine for the time being,” said another Patriots fan.

As the Mike Vrabel era is set to begin, he announced Friday the team’s first round pick this year, offensive tackle Will Campbell, is also questionable with an ankle injury.

“It’s disappointing not to see Gonzalez there I hope we see Campbell out there too. I think we really need him there, so,” Braeden King said.

King traveled from Ontario to see his first Patriots game, the first with Vrabel at the helm.

For fans, the injuries do not impact the bigger picture they have for the new season.

“The last two seasons, it’s not just been a poor record, it hasn’t been great football at all and it’s not enjoyable. Yea just some closer games, some games that can go either way and honestly some meaningful football in December and likely the start of January you know?”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)