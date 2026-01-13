BOSTON (WHDH) - A young Drake Maye, sporting his uniform from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A community, he’ll never be too big for.

Just ask any of his former coaches, including the school’s head coach Christopher James, who Drake is known to shoot a text back even now at the height of his career.

“He’ll respond back like thanks coach appreciate it how are the boys doing so that’s just who he is,” James said.

James first met Drake coaching an opposing team, and admits that’s never a position you want to be in.

“No, ’cause there’s nothing you can draw up to stop him,” James said.

Drake’s sophomore year, he coached a travel team the young QB was on, and that’s when he saw his talent first hand.

“There’s a reason why he was drafted, there’s a reason why he’s taken this team to the playoffs in his second year,” James said. “He’s a special kid.”

And to think he’s no where near done yet.

“He could also be the MVP, that’s crazy to say out loud,” James said.

But this coach knows Drake won’t let the MVP moment get the best of him, because on the inside, he’s still the humble as ever high school QB chasing his NFL dream.

James left Maye with one last piece of advice ahead of the next playoff game.

“Just continue to be you Drake, what you’ve done to get to this point,” James said. “Always be better day to day. That’s never gonna change.”

