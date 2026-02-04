BOSTON (WHDH) - “He’s that young?” offensive lineman Morgan Moses said.

Patriots offensive lineman Morgan Moses and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the two most experienced players on the young New England team, are just as impressed by Drake Maye as any other quarterback they’ve played with in their combined 23 years of NFL experience.

“His maturation process is second to none,” Diggs said. “One of the best I’ve ever seen from the quarterback position.”

“He never gets down on himself, he’s always cool, calm, and collected,” Moses said. “And that’s what you want, especially when you have a younger group, right?”

Head coach Mike Vrabel reiterated on Wednesday that Maye’s potential helped lure him to the helm in New England 13 months ago.

“I think the thing [was] the accuracy outside of the pocket, or on the move, the way he plays the position, he has an athletic nature to the way he plays,” Vrabel said.

“I know the number one thing right now is that we came out here for a reason,” Maye said. “We came out here to win the football game, to win the Super Bowl, and knowing that all my chips are going toward that, that’s the most important thing right now and what I’m doing in life.”

The MVP candidate and face of the franchise has engineered one of the greatest turnarounds in Boston sports history, and he’s only one win away from cementing his legacy in just his second season.

“Preparing one more time for the ultimate battle,” Maye said. “Play in the Super Bowl, just looking forward to being out there with the guys, I know the emotions will be a little bit higher on game day but for now, looking forward to getting in the good work of preparation, and get ready to go on Sunday.”

