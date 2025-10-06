BOSTON (WHDH) - It was the biggest Patriots win in years. The Pats shocked the National Football League by beating the undefeated Buffalo Bills on the road.

It’s clear to fans that quarterback Drake Maye has turned a corner from young up-and-comer to a force to be reckoned with.

“Maye, I feel like is comin’ out,” Chris Caswell said. “Like he’s starting to show his true colors and becoming better every game.”

“He’s the best, he’s better than Tom Brady I think,” Nancy Soucy said. “He’s gonna be another Tom Brady.”

At the Patriots’ pro shop, Drake Maye jerseys are a hot item. They’re side by side with Stefon Diggs shirts.

“I was on the edge of my seat a few times, especially at the end of the game,” Michelle Cyr said. “I was like, goin’ nuts.”

The 23-year-old Maye didn’t throw any touchdown passes Sunday night, but his fans love his efficiency. He completed 73% of his passes and threw for 273 yards.

There were late night cheers in bars and living rooms across New England as Pats fans who were thirsty for victories watched Maye roll out to the right and make big throws.

