‘He’s giving everybody hope’: Lowell man celebrates 105th birthday on first day of the new year

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One Lowell man celebrated the first day of 2021 with a parade for his birthday.

Henry Naruszewicz, a WWII veteran, turned 105 on Friday and was given a key to the city by the mayor and a birthday citation from Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.

Family and friends also organized a birthday parade for the occasion.

“After such a terrible 2020 he’s giving everybody hope in the new year, so to start 2021 on such a high note is a really good thing,” his daughter Dottie Flanagan said.

