‘He’s lucky’: Driver walks away after 18-wheeler’s runaway tire smashes into his pickup

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist managed to walk away without a scratch after a tractor-trailer’s runaway tire slammed into his pickup truck in Norton Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-495 in Norton found an 18-wheeler had been traveling northbound when one of its tires broke free and rolled across the median into the southbound lane before colliding with the pickup, police said. The pickup’s driver pulled over into the breakdown lane with heavy damage to his door and the truck’s body, but was unharmed.

Tony Gomes, who towed the pickup, said the crash could’ve been much worse.

“He’s lucky,” Gomes said of the driver. “He had a couple scratches and maybe needs a new vehicle.”

The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

