MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden woman described how United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested her husband earlier this week.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 a.m., she says they pulled over Edgar Heran Ellias Escobar while he was on his way to work.

Officials say Escobar is from El Salvador and is in the U.S. illegally.

When he was pulled over, ICE says he refused to roll the window down. His wife says agents shattered his window, grabbed his arm, and tried to pull him out of his truck.

Escobar’s attorneys say he has a pending petition to become a permanent U.S. citizen and lives with his wife who is a U.S. citizen.

Loved ones say Escobar has no criminal history and has been living in the U.S. for nearly a decade.

Escobar’s wife says agents were holding him at gunpoint when she got to the scene.

“My husband is the best man I know,” Leslie Perlera Gonzalez said, Escobar’s wife. “He’s not a criminal. He’s hardworking and loves every living creature that he meets.”

Escobar’s attorney says he’s being held at a detention center in the state and is facing deportation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)