A wild traffic stop in Ohio!

Officers pulled over a driver on Monday and found a four-legged passenger inside the car.

They say the little guy had a tight grip on some evidence.

The racoon was found with a pipe, and not only that, police say they found methamphetamine and crack cocaine inside the car.

The officers took a woman into custody. She told police she had no idea where the pipe came from.

Police say the racoon’s name is Chewy and the woman had all the proper paperwork to own him as a pet.

He wasn’t harmed and clearly wasn’t worried about getting in trouble either.

