LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of a fallen Leominster Marine sat down with 7NEWS to talk about the time she spent with the man she loved the most.

Lana Reynolds opened up about her husband, late Marine Captain and Leominster native Ross Reynolds who died in a training tragedy when a helicopter crashed overseas.

“I’m always going to be your Lana, I’m always going to be his wife,” she said. “He was so dedicated to me, to others, he was just doing what he loved. He loved flying and he’s still flying right now.”

Captain Reynolds was one of four Marines killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in Norway. His remains were brought back home earlier this month. A procession to honor him in Leominster brought out hundreds of people who wanted to both honor and recognize his sacrifice.

Lana said he was doing what he loved — flying.

“That was his dream,” she said. “To become a Marine Corps pilot, and have a family. He always had interest, from the beginning on, and he certainly carried that out.”

Reynolds was a man who cared for his country, and everyone around him.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of him and how much I love him because he was so caring,” said Lana. She said she knows he is watching over her from above.

“I sort of have a peace because I know I’m going to see you, Ross, again,” she said. “I love you so much. I’m so proud.”

Her mission now is to make sure his memory is never forgotten until it is time for them to reunite again.

“I’ve gotta carry this on and I’m going to carry it on for him. That’s what he’d want me to do,” she said. “He always did the right thing and I’m gonna do with every ounce of my might to do that for him. And I’ve gotta represent him because he’s so special.”

