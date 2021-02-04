‘He’s such a good competitor:’ Mass. native Anthony Sherman of Kansas City on facing Brady

Massachusetts native Anthony Sherman of the Kansas City Chiefs is reacting to facing off against former New England Patriots quarter back Tom Brady in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Sherman, who was raised in North Attleboro, weighed in on what it feels like to be playing against someone he grew up watching.

“Obviously there’s memories of Tom Brady — Super Bowls and everything else. Just being from 15 minutes down the road and on Sundays it’s kind of hard not to watch the Patriots; it’s the only thing you can see on CBS, so I mean it’s crazy: it’s crazy that he’s still such a good competitor and he’s still slinging it around the field like he does,” Sherman said.

“It’s awesome when you can go against a Hall of Fame quarter back,” Sherman added.

