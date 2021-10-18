BOSTON (WHDH) - Kiké Hernández has been red hot in October and his father, along with a few friends from Puerto Rico, was at Fenway Monday shopping in the team’s store.

Even the Sox star’s dad had a hard time getting his hands on some gear with his son’s name on it.

“He’s doing like movie things right now. He’s unbelievable,” Erique Hernández told 7NEWS. “The best performance I’ve seen.”

The utility man has been batting a staggering 600 over the past five games with a Major League record 15 hits over that span.

Hernández ‘s five homers in just five post-season games have positioned him neck-and-neck with former slugger David Ortiz who also shone brightest in the playoffs.

His father credits the amount of playtime he has gotten since coming over from the Dodgers as part of the reason for his improvement. Another major factor is his close relationship with fellow Puerto Rican-born manager, Alex Cora.

“When you play every day you get more comfortable and when you have a good relationship with your staff, pressure is different, you know,” his father said.

Erique Hernández coaches Cora’s Winner League team down in San Juan during the off-season.

