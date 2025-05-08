NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, was announced as pope Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago-born missionary has a local tie to North Andover, having received an honorary degree from Merrimack College in 2005.

Pope Leo XIV went to Merrimack College for graduation where he was awarded a doctorate in Augustinian education. The pope attended mass and also spoke to the graduates.

Friar Raymond Dlugos, VP of Mission and Ministry at Merrimack College, attended Villanova University with Pope Leo XIV in the mid 70s.

Dlugos says him and the new pope took several classes together, and described Pope Leo XIV as a trusted leader.

“He’s wicked smart,” said Dlugos. “He’s quiet, subdued, but you know he knows what he’s doing. He inspires a lot of confidence. He’s a gentle leader. He doesn’t raise his voice very much. I’ve never heard him raise his voice. He can get his point across and lead people through difficult situations.”

