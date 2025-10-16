GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two local hospitals are experiencing network outages.

Disruptions at Heywood and Athol hospitals started on Monday and continued throughout the week.

The outage impacts several service systems including phones, imaging, and laboratories.

Techs are working to restore the network.

Heywood’s emergency department has returned to normal operations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)