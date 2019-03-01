Hi-tech jewelry could save lives by sending SOS signal

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several communities from Massachusetts to Delaware are on edge after news broke of 23-year-old Jassy Correia’s death. A local company is trying to ease these tensions by creating hi-tech jewelry that has the potential to save the wearer’s life.

Invisaware in Lowell is marketing jewelry that conceals a panic button for $129. They say this is an elegant and fashionable way to stay safe.

Invisaware implants a Bluetooth device into key chains, bracelets and necklaces that can connect to a cellphone’s GPS.

Two clicks and an automated message goes out to five friends and police alerting them of possible danger.

“We are very saddened by the situation because we are really confident that if she had a device like this she would have immediately been able to alert her friends who were nearby,” Invisaware CEO Rajia Abdelaziz said.

The Lowell company says they will be donating a portion of their profits this moth to the GoFundMe page set up for Correia’s family.

