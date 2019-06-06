Hidden camera found in former John Hancock headquarters in Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hidden device was found inside the former headquarters of John Hancock in Boston’s Seaport District.

The camera was connected to the women’s locker room at the 601 Congress St. location.

The John Hancock company has since moved to its new Back Bay location.

In a statement, John Hancock said: “We were shocked and disappointed to learn about this serious invasion of privacy. Once we were alerted to the issue, we immediately launched an internal investigation…and are working with law enforcement to ensure whomever is responsible will be held accountable for this action.”

