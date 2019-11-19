(WHDH) — Santa might favor milk and cookies but ranch dressing lovers can get excited about a new Hidden Valley stocking.

The company is selling stockings filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing for $35.

The plastic stocking is 15-inches long and 7-inches wide and features a functional pour spout.

Ranch fans can pre-order their stockings, which are expected to ship in early December.

