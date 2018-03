(WHDH) — Friday is National Ranch Dressing Day, and Hidden Valley is giving people the chance to win an expensive bottle.

The jewel-encrusted bottle is worth an incredible $35,000.

The bottle was created in part to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

If you’re interested, you can enter to win the luxury bottle online.

