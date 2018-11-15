Hidden Valley is catering to people who put ranch dressing on everything by creating a magnum bottle.

The 1.75-liter bottles will go on sale for $25 a piece on the Hidden Valley website on Dec. 3.

The oversized dressing bottles come gift wrapped so people can hand them out during the holidays.

Hidden Valley is also selling ugly Christmas sweaters, ranch bottle tree toppers, ornaments and wrapping paper.

