High bail for BB gun-wielding Boston man accused in 3 armed robberies in 30 minutes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man charged in connection with a trio of robberies that took place in a span of 30 minutes in Dorchester on Tuesday morning has been ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Keith Kirk, 27, was arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed carjacking, multiple counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and armed assault to rob.

Kirk is accused of approaching a victim on Beach Street around 6:10 a.m. and flashing a black BB gun in an attempt to get money. When the victim refused, police say Kirk fled in a red vehicle.

Minutes later, Kirk approached the second victim around 6:15 a.m. as they entered a white Honda on Mill Street and allegedly pointed the weapon at them. When the victim ran away, police say Kirk stole the vehicle and drove off.

Officers responding to a third robbery around 6:40 a.m. on Fuller Street spoke with a victim who said a man in a white Honda had pulled up and demanded money. The victim refused to comply and police say Kirk fled the area.

Police issued a bulletin to surrounding towns to be on the lookout for either the stolen Honda or the suspect’s red vehicle.

Kirk was tracked down by Lawrence police around 9:30 a.m. and taken into custody.

A black BB gun was said to be found in the stolen vehicle.

Kirk is due back in court at later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)