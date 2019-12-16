High bail for Beverly man accused of kidnapping woman, trying to take her to Canada

A Beverly man accused of kidnapping a woman was arrested in Maine Sunday after state police say he tried to take her to Canada against her will.

Stephen Pilson, 52, was ordered held on $22,000 bail Monday following his arraignment on several charges including domestic violence, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to Maine State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a black sedan driving erratically on the northbound side of the Maine Turnpike around 3:45 p.m. learned that the driver of the sedan had been seen chasing a woman — whose hands were bound with a scarf — into the woods, police said.

K9 units called to the scene tracked Pilson for about three-quarters-of-a-mile before spotting him lying prone on the ground.

He was on probation for previous kidnapping charges involving the same woman out of Mass.

He was ordered to have no contact with her.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)