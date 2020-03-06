High bail for bouncers accused of seriously injuring man at popular Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men arrested in connection with an incident outside a popular bar in Boston late Thursday night were each ordered held on $50,000 bail following their arraignment on assault charges.

Anthony Papa, of Melrose, and Alexander James, of Brighton, both 23, who work as bouncers for Coogan’s Bar, pleaded not guilty Friday in Boston Municipal Court to assault charges.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Milk Street bar just before midnight found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

“Mr. Papa then observed punching the unconscious victim repeatedly as the body lay motionless on the pavement,” prosecutor Caitlin Grasso said aloud in court. “While Mr. James was observed repeatedly striking the victim in the head with vicious blows as he lay unconscious.”

Police said the two bouncers continued to beat the victim after he was thrown to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors said the violent assault was caught on surveillance cameras. The victim’s friend also caught the incident on video using his cellphone.

“The attack was only stopped when bystanders began to yell, ‘Bro, he’s out. He’s out,'” Grasso said. “As both defendants continued to beat the victim.”

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where Grasso said he is still unconscious and suffering from a possible brain bleed.

Attorney’s representing the defendants argued that there may be more to this story than meets the eye.

“Self-defense will be a critical issue in this particular case,” attorney Sean Donohue said.

Prosecutors recommended bail for the two individuals be set at $25,000 — the judge disagreed and upped it to $50,000.

Both men will face the judge again later in the month.

