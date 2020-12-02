High bail for Chelsea man accused of beating roommate to death

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was ordered to be held on $100,000 bail Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly beating his roommate to death over the weekend, officials said,

Bartolo Cruz Cosigua Gonzalez, 44, was arraigned in Suffolk County District Court on a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 25-year-old Alexis Antonio Yanes-Majano.

Officers responding to an apartment building on Pearl Street around 11 a.m. Saturday found Yanes-Majano, lying on the ground just outside.

First responders said he was responsive at the time and told them someone had hit him.

They transported him to Cambridge Health Alliance – Everett Hospital with injuries that included a ruptured spleen and he died shortly thereafter.

During their initial investigation, officers found blood in Yanes-Majano’s bedroom and Gonzalez inside the apartment.

Further evidence was collected and officers were given a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest. He turned himself over to them on Monday and was arraigned the following day.

The assistant district attorney stated he was a flight risk because he provided law enforcement with multiple names and dates of birth in an attempt to shield his true identity.

Gonzalez must remain under home confinement, wear a GPS monitor and remain alcohol-free.

The case returns to court for a virtual hearing on January 5, 2021.

