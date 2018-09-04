High bail for man accused of accosting woman, 12-year-old son at Castle Island

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of accosting a woman and her 12-year-old son at Castle Island has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Wilfin Medina, 30, was arraigned Tuesday in South Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery, breach of the peace and attempting to commit a crime.

Massachusetts State Police Troop H broadcasted a report of an attempted abduction of a child near the bathrooms at Castle Island around 3:25 p.m. Monday, according to police. Officers responding to the scene spoke with a woman who said a man she didn’t know approached her and members of her family while behaving erratically.

The woman told police the man was making bizarre and nonsensical statements.

She asked the man to leave her alone but instead, he grabbed the arm of the woman’s son, state police said. The woman reportedly pushed the man away and told him not to touch her son before he walked away toward a playground.

Shortly after the initial incident, a trooper located a man who matched the description, later identified as Medina.

He had a large rock in his hand when the trooper approached him and claimed to know the woman and boy he accosted, according to state police.

The trooper placed Medina under arrest after the woman positively identified him. While in a police cruiser, Medina told troopers that the woman and boy were his wife and son, according to a police report.

Family members say Medina, who was just released from outpatient care on Friday, is impossible to reason with when he’s “psychotic.”

Court psychologists described Medina as “paranoid and agitated.” They believe he is battling an ongoing psychiatric illness.

Medina was also ordered to stay away from witnesses, the victims, and Castle Island. He will be subject to house arrest and a GPS monitor if he posts bail.

