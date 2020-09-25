High bail for Marshfield man who allegedly broke into elderly neighbor’s home

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man has been ordered held on $25,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into his elderly neighbor’s home early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of noises coming from the basement of a home on Charlestown Street around 12:30 a.m. spoke with a resident who said they witnessed a man walk from the rear of their house, across the yard and down the driveway, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

While searching the home, officers found two open doors in the basement, prompting them to call in a K9 team.

Edward Goodwin, 25, was later found at the end of the street and taken into custody, police said.

Goodwin is being held pending arraignment in Plymouth District Court on a charge of unarmed burglary.

