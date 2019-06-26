High bail for suspect arrested in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A second suspect who fled the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Boston earlier this week has been ordered held on $25,000 cash bail, officials said.

Ernest Watkins, 21, was arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Watkins is also charged as a Level 1 armed career criminal, an offense that stems from his 2015 conviction for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2012 homicide of 39-year-old Cherby LaJoie.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Watkins around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Melville and Dorchester avenues.

Officials say Watkins escaped police after two officers on bikes shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Geneva Avenue on Monday just after 5 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

Neither officer was injured in the incident but both were taken to an area hospital for observation.

A witness told 7NEWS that she heard officers yelling at the suspects to drop their guns before one of them fired, prompting police to shoot back.

The officers were not equipped with body cameras but responding officers did.

Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross says those recordings will assist authorities in the investigation.

Officials said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Watkins must wear a GPS monitor and remain under home confinement if he is released on bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Boston Police. A free, anonymous hotline is available at 800-494-TIPS.

