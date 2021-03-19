High bail for Texas man accused of kidnapping 2 NH girls in stolen car

(WHDH) — An 18-year-old Texas man is being held on high bail in connection with the kidnapping of two New Hampshire girls.

Cameron J. Snody of Fort Worth is accused of driving up to New Hampshire to meet the two girls, ages 12 and 17, who were later reported missing, according to a release issued by Connecticut State Police.

Snody is also accused of stealing a 2006 Saturn Ion with New Hampshire plates and fleeing with the two girls on Interstate 91.

Connecticut troopers took him into custody near Exit 23 around 10:14 a.m. and the two girls were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Snody was ordered held on $500,000 bond and is facing extradition back to New Hampshire.

