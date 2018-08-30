(WHDH) — Accord Healthcare issued a voluntary recall of high blood pressure medication due to a potentially life-threatening label mix-up.

One lot of 12.5-milligram hydrochlorothiazide tablets are being recalled after a 100-count bottle of the drug was found to contain 100 tablets of spironolactone, which is also used to treat high blood pressure.

Accord became aware of this issue following a product complaint reported from a pharmacy.

Affected bottles are numbered PW05264.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled medication is asked to return to their pharmacy or healthcare provider for confirmation.

People with questions can contact Accord Healthcare, Inc. by phone at 1-855-869-1081, fax: 1-817-868-5362 or e-mail at rxrecalls@inmar.com from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

