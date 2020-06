High court denies bid to release more inmates due to virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court on Tuesday denied a bid to immediately release more prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling came in the case brought by Prisoners’ Legal Services seeking to further reduce the number of people behind bars so that those remaining can maintain proper social distancing. The court rejected the group’s request for the immediate release of more prisoners, but sent the case to a lower court for further consideration as an emergency matter.

Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services, was disappointed in the ruling, saying she believes there is “plenty of evidence right now to justify releases.”

“Without releases, the dangerous conditions we are seeing now will only escalate,” she said in an emailed statement.

The court did say Tuesday that people who have been civilly committed due to substance use disorder rather than a crime are entitled to new hearings to determine whether they should be freed.

A Supreme Judicial Court ruling in April allowed certain pretrial detainees to seek release due to the pandemic.

___

153-YEAR-OLD FAIR CANCELED

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Massachusetts tradition.

The 2020 Marshfield Fair scheduled for late August has been canceled for the first time in its 153-year history, The Patriot Ledger of Quincy reported.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this decision had to be made, but we made it taking into consideration the pandemic and the additional cautions that would be required,” said Lenny LaForest, president of the Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

The agricultural fair draws farmers and ranchers who show off their brightest flowers, largest vegetables and best-bred livestock for ribbons. The fair also includes entertainment, arts and crafts exhibits, carnival rides and games, and food stalls.

The fair typically draws about 160,000 people over its 10-day run.

___

MASKS FOR BARBERS

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is donating face shields to hair salons and barbershops in the county as they begin to welcome back customers.

“As we work to get back to business during the pandemic, the least we can do is make sure the people providing services to us have the tools they need to safely perform their trade,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi told Masslive.com.

The formal donation is scheduled Wednesday.

The donations will begin in Westfield and expand to other area communities.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)