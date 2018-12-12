High demand: No more appointments available for Salem’s new recreational pot shop

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - There are no more available appointments to buy marijuana at Salem’s new recreational pot shop, which officially opens on Saturday.

Customers looking to schedule an appointment on the Alternative Therapies Group’s website are being urged to check back again later or “consider joining our waiting list.”

The Salem shop is the third retail location to be given the green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.

ATG also plans on opening cannabis dispensaries in Amesbury and Salisbury.

Salem has imposed temporary resident-only parking zones in the neighborhoods closest to the store and enforcement for parking, traffic, and police patrol will be enhanced in this area for the foreseeable future, city officials said.

Customers are advised to take the Commuter Rail to Salem and then take the ATG shuttle bus from the station to the store. The ATG shuttle bus will only transport customers with confirmation of a valid reservation and a photo ID.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton have already begun selling marijuana.

Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in 2016.

