Welcome to the weekend! You’ll want to keep a sweater and coat nearby over the next two days. Today starts off with the wind and chilly air. After a cold Sunday morning, we’ll end the weekend with some showers at night.

You might have heard the wind overnight. The northwest wind stayed gusty with some gusts 30+ mph. The strongest wind will be this morning. It stays breezy this afternoon before we’ll feel less of the wind tonight.

The statewide Red Flag Warning was extended through today. This is due to wind gusts up to 35 mph, relative humidity as low as 25% and our very dry vegetation. Under these conditions, fires can easily ignite and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A cold front moved through allowing our wind to shift out of the northwest. Temperatures aloft are much chillier and our temperatures at the surface will respond to that as well. Highs will feel much different today near 50 and in the low 50s. Luckily, we’ll get to see a lot of sunshine with the incredibly dry air in place.

Less wind, mainly clear skies and that very dry air will allow temperatures to tumble overnight. Grab the coat for a cold start in the 20s.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s tomorrow, seasonably mild. We’ll see increasing clouds through the day ahead of our next rain chance.

An area of low pressure will bring the showers starting Sunday night through early Monday morning. The showers should be out of here by the start of our Veterans Day parades Monday morning.

Unfortunately while we could use a good soaking rain, rain amounts look minimal.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Monday before falling back into the 50s. Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black