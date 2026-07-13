What a weekend we just had for ourselves! Upper 70s to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity.



Today, we pick up where we left off this morning with a comfortable start. As the day wears on, humidity does increase and occasional a spot, brief shower pops up. Temps today run in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Overall, still a solid summer day.

We crank the heat and humidity tomorrow with dew points running into the 60s to near 70 and highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will push to 100+. A heat advisory is in place Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning will start quite warm, in the the 70s to near 80 for the lows! Highs Wednesday reach the mid 90s again, however, the dew points levels will fade back into the 50s, so it’ll turn into more of a “dry” heat. It remains hot Thursday, low 90s, but with low humidity.

The next chance for more widespread scattered showers/storms won’t arrive until the weekend. It won’t be a wash out, just a better shot of some wet weather at times.