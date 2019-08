WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach in Winchester is closed after officials found high levels of bacteria in the water over the weekend.

Officials shut Shannon Beach and are telling people to stay out of the water to avoid contamination.

State officials are hoping the bacteria will clean itself up later this week so swimmers can get back in the water.

